Millennium Management LLC Raises Stake in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) by 745.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,199,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,057,444 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.79% of OLO worth $24,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OLO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OLO during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OLO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of OLO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of OLO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in OLO by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $40,501.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,094.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 21,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $264,870.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 603,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,318,514.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,655 shares of company stock valued at $349,863 over the last three months.

OLO stock opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.24. Olo Inc. has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $49.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -52.78 and a beta of 1.44.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). OLO had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $42.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

OLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OLO in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on OLO from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on OLO from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

