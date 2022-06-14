Millennium Management LLC Sells 334,805 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 476,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 334,805 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.06% of American International Group worth $27,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in American International Group by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $51.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.54 and a one year high of $65.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.08. The company has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.24.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.07%.

Several analysts recently commented on AIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.63.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

