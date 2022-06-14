MML Investors Services LLC Buys 1,025 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 51,600.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

NYSE CNI opened at $107.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $74.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.73. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $100.66 and a one year high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.586 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.10%.

CNI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Desjardins cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$159.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.95.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.