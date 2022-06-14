MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,442 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 39.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BMO shares. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$155.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Europe lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.77.

Shares of BMO opened at $100.30 on Tuesday. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $95.37 and a fifty-two week high of $122.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.64. The firm has a market cap of $67.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.63. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 33.03%. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a $1.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.37%.

About Bank of Montreal (Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.