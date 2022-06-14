MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.39, for a total transaction of $384,660.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on FICO. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $670.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $556.33.

NYSE FICO opened at $381.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $432.89. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.25. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $340.48 and a 1 year high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $357.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.63 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.52% and a negative return on equity of 113.66%. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

