MML Investors Services LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $989,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 337.7% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on MPC shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.91.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $102.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $50.19 and a 1 year high of $114.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.76.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.37. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

In other news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.