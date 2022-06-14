MML Investors Services LLC Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 17.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,399,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,776,000 after acquiring an additional 933,897 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,750,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 293.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 523,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,646,000 after acquiring an additional 390,076 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 309.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 333,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,350,000 after acquiring an additional 251,705 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 3,820.9% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 235,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,233,000 after acquiring an additional 229,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AYX opened at $46.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 0.73. Alteryx, Inc. has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $90.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $157.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.88 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 42.51% and a negative return on equity of 46.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AYX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $159.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.64.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

