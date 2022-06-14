MML Investors Services LLC Increases Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Five Below in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $122.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.69. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.83 and a 12 month high of $237.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.73 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Five Below to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Five Below from $284.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.56.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

