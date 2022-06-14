MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,622 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Masimo by 657.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Masimo by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $129.42 on Tuesday. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $112.07 and a one year high of $305.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Masimo had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $304.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MASI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Masimo from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.60.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

