MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWY. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

EWY opened at $60.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.61. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $94.07.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

