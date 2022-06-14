MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.50% of Renaissance IPO ETF worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Renaissance IPO ETF by 1,529.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,794,000 after acquiring an additional 386,135 shares during the last quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,567,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Renaissance IPO ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Renaissance IPO ETF stock opened at $27.73 on Tuesday. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 12-month low of $26.31 and a 12-month high of $70.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.81.

