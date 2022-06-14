MML Investors Services LLC Invests $2 Million in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 35,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 18,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 60,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $44.60 on Tuesday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $44.38 and a 1-year high of $56.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.49.

