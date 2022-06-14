MML Investors Services LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,000. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI World ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,020,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,035,000 after purchasing an additional 90,081 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 23.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 985,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,654,000 after acquiring an additional 184,979 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 252.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 625,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,632,000 after acquiring an additional 448,092 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 517,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,070,000 after acquiring an additional 219,910 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 270,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF stock opened at $106.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.90 and a 200-day moving average of $125.34. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 52-week low of $105.89 and a 52-week high of $136.75.

