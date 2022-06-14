MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 2,422 Shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 443,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,233,000 after buying an additional 35,197 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 400,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,334,000 after buying an additional 14,908 shares in the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 241,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,884,000 after buying an additional 35,642 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,627,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,325,000 after buying an additional 9,179 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VTC opened at $75.78 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.39 and a one year high of $93.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.