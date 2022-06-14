MML Investors Services LLC Raises Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 86.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,930,000 after purchasing an additional 134,032 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 289.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the third quarter worth about $403,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the third quarter worth about $1,101,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 6,927 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $237,388.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 856,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,367,402.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $45,771.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,223.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,468 shares of company stock valued at $564,303 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.53.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $39.09 on Tuesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $80.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.60.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.54 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

