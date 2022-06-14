MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,129 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 14,555 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,908 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 33,393 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,523 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,352,000. Institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($64.33) to GBX 5,600 ($67.97) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,938.40.

Shares of RIO opened at $68.81 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $59.58 and a 1 year high of $89.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.09.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

