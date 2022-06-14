MML Investors Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,515 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.17% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 421,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,990,000 after acquiring an additional 72,846 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 324,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,888,000 after acquiring an additional 111,982 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 848,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,996,000 after acquiring an additional 137,548 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 269,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after acquiring an additional 42,209 shares during the period.

Shares of PFXF opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.23. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $21.98.

