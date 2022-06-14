MML Investors Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:DWEQ)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:DWEQ – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,258 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 3.28% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

DWEQ opened at $21.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.34. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $21.12 and a 1 year high of $31.13.

