MML Investors Services LLC Sells 1,256 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.14, for a total value of $1,110,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,904 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.74, for a total value of $755,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 544,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,172,119.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,809 shares of company stock valued at $32,992,875 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $1.54. The company had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.09 EPS for the current year.
MDB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on MongoDB from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on MongoDB from $585.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.38.
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
