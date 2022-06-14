MML Investors Services LLC Sells 1,256 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MongoDB alerts:

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.14, for a total value of $1,110,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,904 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.74, for a total value of $755,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 544,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,172,119.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,809 shares of company stock valued at $32,992,875 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $239.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $213.39 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of -49.38 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $322.63 and a 200-day moving average of $390.09.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $1.54. The company had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.09 EPS for the current year.

MDB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on MongoDB from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on MongoDB from $585.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.38.

MongoDB Profile (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.