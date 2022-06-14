MML Investors Services LLC Sells 22,074 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,023 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,074 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 22,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 65,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 40,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

NYSE RF opened at $19.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $25.57.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 36.85%. Regions Financial’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RF shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

About Regions Financial (Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.