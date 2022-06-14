Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Hits New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $118.46 and last traded at $119.06, with a volume of 30893 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.12.

Specifically, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $300,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $1,307,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,229,673 shares in the company, valued at $291,507,448.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 356,570 shares of company stock worth $52,144,669 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRNA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.00 and its 200 day moving average is $179.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 3.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

