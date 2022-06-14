More Coin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $40.00 (MORE)

More Coin (MORE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. In the last seven days, More Coin has traded down 34.3% against the dollar. One More Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. More Coin has a market cap of $31,814.59 and approximately $40.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get More Coin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,404.64 or 1.00017164 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004463 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004464 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001893 BTC.

More Coin Coin Profile

More Coin (MORE) is a coin. Its launch date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for More Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for More Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.