Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Motorsport Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Benchmark cut shares of Motorsport Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Motorsport Games in a report on Thursday, March 31st. DA Davidson cut shares of Motorsport Games from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Noble Financial cut shares of Motorsport Games from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Motorsport Games in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Motorsport Games during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in Motorsport Games by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 71,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Motorsport Games by 87,103.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 27,873 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its position in Motorsport Games by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 250,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 116,829 shares during the period. 13.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorsport Games stock opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. Motorsport Games has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $16.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.78. The company has a market cap of $11.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of -1.93.

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.92). Motorsport Games had a negative return on equity of 64.16% and a negative net margin of 216.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.30) EPS.

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

