Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) Given a €324.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €324.00 ($337.50) price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2 – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MUV2. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €330.00 ($343.75) price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €305.00 ($317.71) target price on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €260.00 ($270.83) target price on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a €270.00 ($281.25) target price on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €286.00 ($297.92) target price on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

MUV2 opened at €218.80 ($227.92) on Monday. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 12 month low of €166.59 ($173.53) and a 12 month high of €198.95 ($207.24). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €229.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of €245.90.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

