Murray Auchincloss Buys 82 Shares of BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Stock

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Rating) insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 448 ($5.44) per share, with a total value of £367.36 ($445.88).

Murray Auchincloss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, Murray Auchincloss bought 95 shares of BP stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 391 ($4.75) per share, for a total transaction of £371.45 ($450.84).

LON:BP opened at GBX 426.30 ($5.17) on Tuesday. BP p.l.c. has a 52 week low of GBX 275.85 ($3.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 456 ($5.53). The company has a market capitalization of £82.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 410.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 382.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.50) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 500 ($6.07) to GBX 510 ($6.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.55) target price on shares of BP in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.55) target price (up from GBX 490 ($5.95)) on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 516.88 ($6.27).

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

