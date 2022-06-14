National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Major Shareholder Amandla Mk Trust Sells 246,378 Shares of Stock

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 246,378 shares of National Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $8,869,608.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,761,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,419,004. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Amandla Mk Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 21st, Amandla Mk Trust sold 100 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $3,987.00.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,322 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $52,747.80.

On Friday, April 8th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 600 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $24,012.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 8,137 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $331,257.27.

On Monday, April 4th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 2,500 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $100,375.00.

NRC opened at $36.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. National Research Co. has a 1 year low of $30.93 and a 1 year high of $55.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.26 million, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.76.

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 45.08%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. National Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.21%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of National Research by 7.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Research by 71.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Research by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of National Research by 3.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Research by 5.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 69.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Research (Get Rating)

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

