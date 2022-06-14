Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
NAII opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.53. Natural Alternatives International has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $19.93.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.37 million for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 12.65%.
Natural Alternatives International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Natural Alternatives International (NAII)
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.