Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NAII opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.53. Natural Alternatives International has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $19.93.

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.37 million for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 12.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.