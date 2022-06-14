Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Natuzzi from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

NYSE:NTZ opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.19 million, a P/E ratio of -38.71 and a beta of 1.67. Natuzzi has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $21.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day moving average is $12.11.

Natuzzi ( NYSE:NTZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Natuzzi in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natuzzi by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Natuzzi in the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natuzzi in the first quarter worth approximately $534,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Natuzzi by 1.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.

