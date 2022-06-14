nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CEO Pierre Naude Sells 14,956 Shares

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,956 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $516,729.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 906,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,303,440.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Pierre Naude also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 6th, Pierre Naude sold 9,749 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $425,348.87.
Shares of NCNO stock opened at $30.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.96. nCino, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $79.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -48.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NCNO shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of nCino from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.26.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new stake in nCino during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in nCino during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in nCino during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in nCino during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.
About nCino (Get Rating)
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on nCino (NCNO)
- PayPal or Block?: Both Payment Innovators are Buys
- The Institutional Tide In Five Below Is Turning
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.