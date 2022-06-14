New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld Buys 35,000 Shares

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 35,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $480,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $9.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $14.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average is $11.09.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $346.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 56.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 8,981 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 547.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 182,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 154,529 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 850.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 354,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after buying an additional 317,604 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 87.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,385,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,438,000 after buying an additional 2,044,547 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 264.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,204,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,717,000 after buying an additional 5,229,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NYCB. TheStreet cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

