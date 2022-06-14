NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.29.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $155.53 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.35 and a 52 week high of $228.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

