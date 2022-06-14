Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS) Insider Alan Martin Sells 37,500 Shares of Stock

Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS – Get Rating) insider Alan Martin sold 37,500 shares of Nexus Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.16), for a total value of £66,750 ($81,017.11).

LON NEXS opened at GBX 173.50 ($2.11) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 200.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 210.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £78.91 million and a P/E ratio of 29.64. Nexus Infrastructure plc has a 52 week low of GBX 170 ($2.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 250 ($3.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.98, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. Nexus Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.10%.

Nexus Infrastructure plc provides specialized infrastructure and civil engineering services to the housebuilding and commercial sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Tamdown, TriConnex, and eSmart Networks. The company undertakes earthworks; builds highways, substructures, and basements; and installs drainage systems, as well as engages in high-rise construction activities.

