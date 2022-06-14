NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Director Group L. P. Column Acquires 984,161 Shares of Stock

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) Director Group L. P. Column acquired 984,161 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $13,286,173.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,650,177 shares in the company, valued at $35,777,389.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NGM opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.43. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $27.25. The company has a market capitalization of $977.24 million, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.78.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 162.11% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 27,531 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 334.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 251,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 193,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 643,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,534,000 after acquiring an additional 68,077 shares during the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NGM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, NGM Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.17.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.