NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Director Group L. P. Column Acquires 984,161 Shares of Stock

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) Director Group L. P. Column acquired 984,161 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $13,286,173.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,650,177 shares in the company, valued at $35,777,389.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NGM opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.43. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $27.25. The company has a market capitalization of $977.24 million, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.78.
NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 162.11% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NGM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, NGM Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.17.
About NGM Biopharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM)
- The Institutional Tide In Five Below Is Turning
- PayPal or Block?: Both Payment Innovators are Buys
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.