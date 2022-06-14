Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.
Shares of NYSE NOG opened at $35.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.08. Northern Oil and Gas has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $39.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.17.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.34%.
Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)
Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.
