Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,271 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $5,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $145.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.18.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $98.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $97.86 and a 12-month high of $135.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 23.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Northern Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.