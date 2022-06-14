Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, an increase of 143.8% from the May 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Novozymes A/S stock opened at $57.84 on Tuesday. Novozymes A/S has a one year low of $57.69 and a one year high of $83.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVZMY shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Novozymes A/S from 510.00 to 490.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Novozymes A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Nordea Equity Research raised Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novozymes A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $425.00.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion.

