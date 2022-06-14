NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.69

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.69 and traded as high as C$13.27. NuVista Energy shares last traded at C$12.97, with a volume of 912,087 shares changing hands.

NVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.64.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.69.

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$381.83 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 1.8005995 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NuVista Energy news, Senior Officer Michael Lawford purchased 10,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.53 per share, with a total value of C$85,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,708,772.25.

NuVista Energy Company Profile (TSE:NVA)

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

