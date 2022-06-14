Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Position Cut by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,304 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $614,155,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 2,405.2% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,687,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,882 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at $174,716,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 240.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 864,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,184,000 after purchasing an additional 610,573 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 918,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,846,000 after purchasing an additional 461,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Shares of Okta stock opened at $81.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.01 and a 52-week high of $276.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.52.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $414.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.77 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Okta from $260.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Okta from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Okta from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Okta from $270.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Okta from $195.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.70.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $158,272.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $437,045.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,147. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Okta (Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.