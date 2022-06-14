Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target Lowered to $72.00 at Bank of America

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $81.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OLN. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Olin from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.09.

Shares of Olin stock opened at $56.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.27. Olin has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $67.25. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.20.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 58.94% and a net margin of 15.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Olin will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Olin news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total value of $152,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,465,160 shares in the company, valued at $577,185,456.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $351,615.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,962.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,595,576 shares of company stock valued at $158,624,719 over the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Olin during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Olin during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Olin during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in Olin during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Olin during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

