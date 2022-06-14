Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Receives $31.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

OLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on OLO from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on OLO from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OLO in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

OLO opened at $9.50 on Friday. OLO has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.78 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average of $15.24.

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 17.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OLO will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $40,501.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,094.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 21,836 shares of OLO stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $264,870.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 603,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,318,514.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,655 shares of company stock worth $349,863.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in OLO during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OLO by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OLO by 399.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 24,519 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OLO by 839.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 145,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 130,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of OLO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

