ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 268.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,734 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,495,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $497,938,000 after acquiring an additional 194,287 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,761,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,317,000 after acquiring an additional 246,454 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,020,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,015,000 after acquiring an additional 53,481 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,736,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,324,000 after acquiring an additional 56,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,527,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,289,000 after acquiring an additional 211,617 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $61.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $75.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.33. The firm has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.75.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.98%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.08.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

