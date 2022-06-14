Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,007 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Otis Worldwide worth $21,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 596,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,096,000 after purchasing an additional 326,000 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cartenna Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,884,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OTIS. Cowen dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised Otis Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

Shares of OTIS opened at $71.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.85. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $70.45 and a 12 month high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

