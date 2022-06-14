Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Receives $95.29 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.29.

OSTK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $161.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $29.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 3.86. Overstock.com has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Overstock.com’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Overstock.com will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Krista Dalton sold 8,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $350,369.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,931.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $40,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,549.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Overstock.com by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,045,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,146,000 after purchasing an additional 232,898 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Overstock.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,797,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,112,000 after purchasing an additional 48,049 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Overstock.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,134,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,948,000 after purchasing an additional 71,865 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Overstock.com by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,529,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,295,000 after purchasing an additional 94,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Overstock.com by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,148,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,571,000 after purchasing an additional 185,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

