PAC Global (PAC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $359,131.00

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 14th. Over the last week, PAC Global has traded flat against the US dollar. One PAC Global coin can currently be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. PAC Global has a total market capitalization of $172.59 million and approximately $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAC Global Profile

PAC Global is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

