Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $3.05 Per Share

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Palomar in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 9th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the company will earn $3.05 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.01. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Palomar’s current full-year earnings is $2.97 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PLMR. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Palomar from $105.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded Palomar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

Shares of PLMR stock opened at $61.64 on Monday. Palomar has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $97.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.05 and its 200 day moving average is $59.68.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Palomar had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $79.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share.

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.17, for a total value of $29,585.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,982.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Palomar during the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Palomar during the 1st quarter valued at $889,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Palomar by 322.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after buying an additional 67,213 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Palomar by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 764,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,914,000 after acquiring an additional 30,858 shares during the period. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Palomar in the 1st quarter worth $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

