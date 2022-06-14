Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
Separately, Barclays set a 3,000.00 price objective on Partner Communications in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.
Shares of Partner Communications stock opened at $6.93 on Tuesday. Partner Communications has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $9.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10.
Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.
