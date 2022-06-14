Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) by 580.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,917,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,635,993 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 1.71% of Party City Holdco worth $10,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 16,053 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,827,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,973,000 after purchasing an additional 16,287 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 145.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 262,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 155,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 1,162,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $3,778,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRTY opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. Party City Holdco Inc. has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $10.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.12 million, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 3.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 68.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Party City Holdco Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

