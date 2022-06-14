Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Receives $17.93 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.93.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PTEN. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

In other news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $1,504,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth N. Berns sold 61,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $934,219.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 509,650 shares of company stock worth $8,080,231 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $16.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 2.37. Patterson-UTI Energy has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $20.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 111.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.71%.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

