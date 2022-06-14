Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Holdings Boosted by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,639 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Paycom Software by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $268.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $298.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.38. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $259.95 and a 52 week high of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 69.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.54.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.14. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $380.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.38.

In related news, insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total value of $1,507,374.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,627,111.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Justin Devon Long sold 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $41,559.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,721 shares of company stock worth $5,441,538 over the last 90 days. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

