Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Stock Position Lowered by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,137 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $650,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 69,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 42,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PENN. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.28.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.78 and a fifty-two week high of $86.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.38. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 2.36.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 6.16%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

